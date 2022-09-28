JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 175

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 131 ($1.58) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JDSPY opened at $1.13 on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

