JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.30) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 85.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 460 ($5.56).

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 102.65 ($1.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,469.29. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 98.94 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.85). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In related news, insider Andy Higginson bought 292,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £389,324.25 ($470,425.63).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

