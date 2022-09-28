Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SAP in a report released on Sunday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SAP’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SAP’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. SAP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SAP. BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SAP to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. SAP has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $149.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in SAP by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SAP by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

