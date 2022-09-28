Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Golden Ocean Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Ocean Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Shares of GOGL opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $16.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 50.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.00%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.38%.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

