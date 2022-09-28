Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ball in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BALL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ball has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $97.99.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

