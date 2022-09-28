Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.39 per share, for a total transaction of $16,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,949,327.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hudson Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HSON opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.53. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Global by 31.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading

