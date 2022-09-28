Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.39 per share, for a total transaction of $16,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,949,327.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hudson Global Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of HSON opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.53. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Global (HSON)
