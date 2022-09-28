Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $17,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,944.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of HSON stock opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.53. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Hudson Global by 26.2% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Hudson Global

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

