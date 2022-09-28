Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.10

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and traded as low as $40.48. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 46,773 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JRONY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €25.00 ($25.51) to €27.00 ($27.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.