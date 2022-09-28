Jet2 (LON:JET2) Hits New 12-Month Low at $720.00

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 720 ($8.70) and last traded at GBX 723.85 ($8.75), with a volume of 21782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 755 ($9.12).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JET2 shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jet2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,602.50 ($19.36).

Get Jet2 alerts:

Jet2 Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 890.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,025.64.

Insider Activity

About Jet2

In other Jet2 news, insider Stephen Heapy purchased 6,221 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £50,016.84 ($60,436.01).

(Get Rating)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.