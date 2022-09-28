Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JEXYY opened at $15.22 on Monday. Jiangsu Expressway has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00.
About Jiangsu Expressway
