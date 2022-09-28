Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JEXYY opened at $15.22 on Monday. Jiangsu Expressway has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00.

About Jiangsu Expressway

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Wufengshan Bridge, Jiangyin Bridge, and Sujiahang Expressway toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

