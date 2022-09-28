JINDO INU 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32,359.00 (JIND)

JINDO INU (JIND) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. JINDO INU has a market cap of $128,466.26 and $32,359.00 worth of JINDO INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JINDO INU has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JINDO INU coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JINDO INU alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JINDO INU Coin Profile

JINDO INU’s total supply is 400,000,000,000,000 coins. JINDO INU’s official Twitter account is @JINDOINU2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JINDO INU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JINDO INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JINDO INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JINDO INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JINDO INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JINDO INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.