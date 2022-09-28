Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 48,793 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 85,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 30,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.7% during the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

