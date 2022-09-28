Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $82.00

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 82 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 85.94 ($1.04), with a volume of 3265675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.08).

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Johnson Service Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £341.96 million and a PE ratio of 1,540.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.45.

Johnson Service Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

In related news, insider Peter Egan purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £27,300 ($32,986.95).

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

