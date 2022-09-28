Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn Acquires 28,015 Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Stock

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 28,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £33,057.70 ($39,944.06).

Shares of LON 888 opened at GBX 108 ($1.30) on Wednesday. 888 Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.40 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 447.60 ($5.41). The stock has a market cap of £482.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,542.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 136.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 170.01.

888 has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on 888 from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 888 from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 296 ($3.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 888 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.29 ($6.43).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

