Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $151.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $150.56 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.23 and a 200-day moving average of $192.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

