JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €45.00 ($45.92) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Varta in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Varta in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Varta in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on Varta in a research report on Monday.

Varta Stock Performance

Shares of VAR1 opened at €35.64 ($36.37) on Monday. Varta has a 12 month low of €38.61 ($39.40) and a 12 month high of €135.60 ($138.37). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €70.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €80.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 18.40.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

