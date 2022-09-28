JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,900 Price Target

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.79% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price target on GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,430 ($17.28) in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,706.25 ($20.62).
GSK stock opened at GBX 1,321.40 ($15.97) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,474.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,636.06. The stock has a market cap of £53.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.12. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
