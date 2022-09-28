JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Price Target to SEK 70

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 85 to SEK 70 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 226 to SEK 229 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. AB Volvo has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $24.98.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 7.90%. Analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

