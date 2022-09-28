Juggernaut Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $308,075.00 (JGN)

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $308,075.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005098 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,608.02 or 1.00005681 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00057351 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00064362 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00078798 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi.

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.