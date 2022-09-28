JulSwap Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $267,068.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity.

JulSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

