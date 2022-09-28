junca Cash Price Down 5.7% This Week (JCC)

junca Cash (JCC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. junca Cash has a total market capitalization of $27.84 million and $37,022.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One junca Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, junca Cash has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

junca Cash Profile

junca Cash launched on June 27th, 2020. junca Cash’s total supply is 129,983,199 coins. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @JCC78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here. junca Cash’s official website is junca-cash.world/#.

Buying and Selling junca Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The junca platform provides fintech and crypto services to enable domestic and overseas remittances, exchanges and payments at ATMs, cards, wallet services, etc., and realizes lower fees. Junca Cash is the key currency of junca platform.”

