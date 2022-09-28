Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $87.85

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.85 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 93.30 ($1.13), with a volume of 364307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.25 ($1.11).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JUP shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jupiter Fund Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 161 ($1.95).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £505.53 million and a P/E ratio of 439.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.43%.

In other news, insider Suzy Neubert purchased 46,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £49,680 ($60,029.00). In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Roger Yates bought 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £125,000 ($151,039.15).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

