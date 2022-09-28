Jupiter (JUP) Price Hits $0.0077

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $7.70 million and $303,014.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010859 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00144914 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.24 or 0.01798258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,990,118 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info.

Jupiter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Jupiter Project aims to make blockchain accessible and safe for everyone. Jupiter’s military-grade encryption helps ensure that user data is private and secure. Through our elite encryption capabilities, Jupiter can power secure dApps on public and private networks based on our client’s wishes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

