Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,300

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 137.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,980 ($60.17) to GBX 4,240 ($51.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut Just Eat Takeaway.com to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,660 ($20.06) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,568 ($18.95) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 1,391.88 ($16.82) on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 1,120 ($13.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,130 ($74.07). The stock has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,481.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,771.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

