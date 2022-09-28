Kalmar (KALM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37,714.00

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Kalmar has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on exchanges.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Kalmar’s total supply is 9,706,628 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. The official website for Kalmar is kalmar.io/#. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kalmar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalmar is a decentralized bank powered by DeFi and NFT that uses secure financial instruments and advanced gamification models to make banking engaging, transparent and accessible.There is no centralized control, physical entity, or 3rd party that can manipulate Kalmar’s banking instruments.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

