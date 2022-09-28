Kava (KAVA) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. Kava has a total market cap of $436.61 million and $17.81 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00008041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00088090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00066906 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00030943 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00018312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000280 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 275,837,447 coins and its circulating supply is 126,173,413 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

