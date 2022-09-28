Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Insider Neil Smith Buys 145,000 Shares

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Rating) insider Neil Smith acquired 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.34 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$774,010.00 ($541,265.73).
Neil Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Neil Smith bought 155,000 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.45 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of A$844,130.00 ($590,300.70).
- On Monday, September 5th, Neil Smith purchased 300,000 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.48 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,642,800.00 ($1,148,811.19).
Kelsian Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Kelsian Group Announces Dividend
About Kelsian Group
Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine tourism and public transport services in Australia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.
