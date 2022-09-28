Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of 90.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Shares of KW opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,708,247.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,454,000 after purchasing an additional 844,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,027,000 after purchasing an additional 325,401 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 149,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,065,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,156,000 after purchasing an additional 120,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

