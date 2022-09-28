Kenneth Volk Purchases 10,000 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth Volk acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,924 shares in the company, valued at $355,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 333.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAC. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Macerich by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,724,000 after buying an additional 1,727,483 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,569,000 after buying an additional 1,603,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Macerich by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,819,000 after buying an additional 1,482,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Macerich by 103.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,542,000 after buying an additional 1,409,191 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

