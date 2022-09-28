Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 295 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kercheville Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 103.2% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $371,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,177.3% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

