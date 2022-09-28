Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $177.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.74. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.02 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $336.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

