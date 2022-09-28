Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives $724.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $714.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kering from €706.00 ($720.41) to €717.00 ($731.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €715.00 ($729.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Kering Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Kering has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $84.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

