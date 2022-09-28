Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $1,300,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,960,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PFE opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

