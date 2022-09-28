KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $186,639.75 and $20.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,143.87 or 1.00036368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00058111 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005678 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00064126 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KEYFI is a coin. KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 4,078,262 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KeyFi is https://reddit.com/r/KeyFi_Official.

KeyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The KeyFi platform is an app-based platform for managing decentralized finance (DeFi) assets across multiple protocols, including Compound, Aave and others. The platform offers token staking incentives that require a unique decentralized identity credential, which is powered by SelfKey. The KEYFI token is designed to be used across multiple blockchain networks to provide services for as many users as possible. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

