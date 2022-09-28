Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Jon Hauck Sells 200 Shares

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) insider Jon Hauck sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,336 ($28.23), for a total value of £4,672 ($5,645.24).
Keywords Studios Stock Up 0.6 %
Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,282 ($27.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,529.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Keywords Studios plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,148 ($38.04). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,442.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,367.77.
Keywords Studios Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. Keywords Studios’s payout ratio is 1.59%.
Keywords Studios Company Profile
Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
