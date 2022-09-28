Ki Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (XKI)

Ki (XKI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Ki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ki has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Ki has a market cap of $72.93 million and $11,790.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10567767 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ki Coin Profile

Ki launched on April 30th, 2021. Ki’s total supply is 1,014,750,173 coins and its circulating supply is 403,626,422 coins. The official website for Ki is foundation.ki/en. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ki is https://reddit.com/r/Ki_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ki

According to CryptoCompare, “Ki Foundation’s mission is about bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi. This bridge is built through an ecosystem of real-life businesses, creating value and pouring it back to the Ki ecosystem through one single asset: The $XKI. The first go-to-market project of Ki is Klub, a private investment platform helping high-earning individuals to spend, store and invest their capital.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

