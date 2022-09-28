King DAG (KDAG) Price Up 4.9% This Week

King DAG (KDAG) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $8,755.00 and approximately $30,825.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0875 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

King DAG’s genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide.”

