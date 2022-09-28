KingDeFi (KRW) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $75,201.61

KingDeFi (KRW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, KingDeFi has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One KingDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KingDeFi has a market cap of $75,201.61 and approximately $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010989 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10567767 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About KingDeFi
Buying and Selling KingDeFi
