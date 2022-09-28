Kingdom Game 4.0 Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $468,398.16 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $468,398.16 and approximately $1,236.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,924,705 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born.”



