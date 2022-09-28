Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 56666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Specifically, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after buying an additional 6,958,610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,706,000 after buying an additional 6,500,929 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 4,671,885 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after buying an additional 3,808,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 571.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,404,000 after buying an additional 2,321,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

