KIWIGO (KGO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16,385.00

KIWIGO (KGO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. KIWIGO has a market capitalization of $12.96 million and $16,385.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KIWIGO has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar. One KIWIGO coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004701 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00045934 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $321.32 or 0.01640692 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035809 BTC.

KIWIGO Profile

KIWIGO is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KIWIGO is https://reddit.com/r/kgocrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KIWIGO is www.kiwigo.app.

Buying and Selling KIWIGO

According to CryptoCompare, “Kiwipay is a peer-to-peer payment based on blockchain with the KiwiGo app at its back, which supports network growth through rewards for cryptocurrency. Kiwipay combines rideshare industry concepts with the technological advantages of a blockchain.”

