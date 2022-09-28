KLAYswap Protocol Price Tops $0.71 on Major Exchanges (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.72 million and approximately $956,271.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010981 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070053 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10709392 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 27,851,345 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. KLAYswap Protocol’s official website is klayswap.com.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

