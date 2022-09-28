KnoxFS (New) (KFX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $105,774.22

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last week, KnoxFS (New) has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KnoxFS (New) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KnoxFS (New) has a market capitalization of $105,774.22 and $1,376.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004103 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010871 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About KnoxFS (New)
KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 561,998 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox.
Buying and Selling KnoxFS (New)
Receive News & Updates for KnoxFS (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KnoxFS (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.