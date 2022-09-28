Koinos (KOIN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.57 Million

Koinos (KOIN) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Koinos coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Koinos has a total market cap of $27.57 million and approximately $22,297.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Koinos has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10524448 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Koinos Profile

Koinos was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Koinos’ total supply is 99,585,914 coins. Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Koinos’ official website is koinos.io. The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/Koinos.

Buying and Selling Koinos

According to CryptoCompare, “The Koinos blockchain framework is an entirely new blockchain architecture that was built from scratch to serve as the ultimate foundation for the Koinos mainnet. The goal was not to build a blockchain that does everything right away, but to build a blockchain that can rapidly acquire the features it needs, when it needs them, through modular upgradeability. Thanks to modular upgradeability, complex behaviors (like sharding) which are taking years to add to existing blockchains, can be added to Koinos without a hardfork. In other words, the real horizontal scaling solution is modular upgradeability.Koinos developed positive state deltas and state-paging to ensure that the Koinos network can continue to deliver high performance as it grows while ensuring that node operation remains affordable and accessible.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Koinos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Koinos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Koinos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

