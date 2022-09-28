Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. Komodo has a total market cap of $34.53 million and $2.22 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00285859 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00106359 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00071638 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000944 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 134,762,590 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

