Konomi Network (KONO) Price Tops $0.0258 on Top Exchanges

Konomi Network (KONO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $232,026.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Konomi Network is www.konomi.network/#. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance.”

