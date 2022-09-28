Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTB opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

