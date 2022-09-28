KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Position Decreased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 17,702.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 80,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 34,874 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

KRBN stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $56.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.