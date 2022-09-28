Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Kronos Worldwide makes up about 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 116.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $185,000. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KRO opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRO. StockNews.com cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

