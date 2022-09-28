KStarCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $877,368.00 (KSC)

KStarCoin (KSC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One KStarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. KStarCoin has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $877,368.00 worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KStarCoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KStarCoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KStarCoin Profile

KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KStarCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KStarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KStarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KStarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KStarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KStarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.